Van Halen Expecting Backlash From Solo Album

Wolfgang Van Halen is fully prepared for some backlash when he releases his forthcoming solo album over sonic differences from the band, but he says he is trying to be himself and not his famous father Eddie Van Halen.

He made the comments in a response to a fan's question on social media, who asked him if being the son of a legendary musician was "gift or a curse."

Wolfgang responded, "That's a great question. It's really equally both. Being who I am, I think people at the least will be interested in what my work will sound like, which is very nice. But on the other hand, if it's not exactly what they want to hear or if I don't try to sound 'Van Halen-y' enough for them they'll hate me and won't give me the time of day.

"I'm fully prepared for a wave of hate when my music releases because it won't be what people think it'll be. I'm not trying to be my father, I'm trying to be me."

He added the following to the Instagram post, "I answered a question in my story about whether or not I view my father's legacy/reputation as a gift or a curse and this is what I said. Judging by the response, the answer seemed to resonate with many so I figured I'd make it a post. Thanks for being cool, y'all. Excited to get this music out. #WVHAlbum" See the post here.





