The Cranberries Expand 'No Need To Argue' For Reissue

The Cranberries' blockbuster 1994 album, "No Need To Argue", has been expanded for a special remastered reissue by Island Records/UMe, which will be hitting stores on September 18th.

We were sent the following details: The expanded 2CD and digital versions of No Need To Argue include a remaster of the album and three B-sides: "Away," "I Don't Need," and "So Cold In Ireland" from the original tapes. Also included are 19 previously unreleased tracks including two songs not officially released in any format: "Yesterday's Gone" - recorded unplugged for MTV in New York in 1995 - and a demo of "Serious," which until now has only existed as a low quality live bootleg on YouTube. The 2CD edition features previously unseen photographs taken from the album photo sessions.



The expanded 2LP features the remastered album plus three B-sides and extra tracks "Yesterday's Gone" and a cover of the Carpenters "(They Long To Be) Close to You."



Both the 2LP and the 2CD sets include a 5,000 word essay on the history of the album written by the band's archivist Eoin Devereux, who previously wrote the sleeve notes for the reissue of their debut album Uncertain. See the tracklistings below:

1. Ode To My Family

2. I Can't Be With You

3. Twenty One

4. Zombie

5. Empty

6. Everything I Said

7. The Icicle Melts

8. Disappointment

9. Ridiculous Thoughts

10. Dreaming My Dreams

11. Yeats' Grave

12. Daffodil Lament

13. No Need To Argue

B-sides + extras

14. Yesterday's Gone (MTV Unplugged)

15. Away

16. I Don't Need

17. So Cold In Ireland

18. (They Long To Be) Close To You

19. Zombie (A Camel's Hump Remix by The Orb)

Demos + live tracks



Magic shop demos

1 Song To My Family

2 So Cold In Ireland

3 Empty

4 Ridiculous Thoughts

5 Everything I Said

6 Yeats' Grave



Demos

7 Serious

8 Away

9 I don't need



Live @ Liverpool Royal Court 14.10.1994

10 Dreaming My Dreams

11 Daffodil Lament

12 The Icicle Melts

13 No Need To Argue

14 Empty



Live @ National Stadium, Milton Keynes, 30.07.1995

15 I Can't Be With You

16 Ridiculous Thoughts

17 Zombie

2LP tracklist

A

1. Ode to My Family

2. I Can't Be with You

3. Twenty One

4. Zombie



B

1. Empty

2. Everything I Said

3. The Icicle Melts

4. Disappointment

5. Ridiculous Thoughts

C

1. Dreaming My Dreams

2. Yeats' Grave

3. Daffodil Lament

4. No Need to Argue



D - Bonus tracks

1. Yesterday's Gone (MTV unplugged)

2. Away

3. I Don't Need

4. So Cold in Ireland

5. Close to You





