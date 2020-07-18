The Cranberries Expand 'No Need To Argue' For Reissue

The Cranberries' blockbuster 1994 album, "No Need To Argue", has been expanded for a special remastered reissue by Island Records/UMe, which will be hitting stores on September 18th.
We were sent the following details: The expanded 2CD and digital versions of No Need To Argue include a remaster of the album and three B-sides: "Away," "I Don't Need," and "So Cold In Ireland" from the original tapes. Also included are 19 previously unreleased tracks including two songs not officially released in any format: "Yesterday's Gone" - recorded unplugged for MTV in New York in 1995 - and a demo of "Serious," which until now has only existed as a low quality live bootleg on YouTube. The 2CD edition features previously unseen photographs taken from the album photo sessions.
The expanded 2LP features the remastered album plus three B-sides and extra tracks "Yesterday's Gone" and a cover of the Carpenters "(They Long To Be) Close to You."
Both the 2LP and the 2CD sets include a 5,000 word essay on the history of the album written by the band's archivist Eoin Devereux, who previously wrote the sleeve notes for the reissue of their debut album Uncertain. See the tracklistings below:
1. Ode To My Family
2. I Can't Be With You
3. Twenty One
4. Zombie
5. Empty
6. Everything I Said
7. The Icicle Melts
8. Disappointment
9. Ridiculous Thoughts
10. Dreaming My Dreams
11. Yeats' Grave
12. Daffodil Lament
13. No Need To Argue
B-sides + extras
14. Yesterday's Gone (MTV Unplugged)
15. Away
16. I Don't Need
17. So Cold In Ireland
18. (They Long To Be) Close To You
19. Zombie (A Camel's Hump Remix by The Orb)
Demos + live tracks
Magic shop demos
1 Song To My Family
2 So Cold In Ireland
3 Empty
4 Ridiculous Thoughts
5 Everything I Said
6 Yeats' Grave
Demos
7 Serious
8 Away
9 I don't need
Live @ Liverpool Royal Court 14.10.1994
10 Dreaming My Dreams
11 Daffodil Lament
12 The Icicle Melts
13 No Need To Argue
14 Empty
Live @ National Stadium, Milton Keynes, 30.07.1995
15 I Can't Be With You
16 Ridiculous Thoughts
17 Zombie
2LP tracklist
A
1. Ode to My Family
2. I Can't Be with You
3. Twenty One
4. Zombie
B
1. Empty
2. Everything I Said
3. The Icicle Melts
4. Disappointment
5. Ridiculous Thoughts
C
1. Dreaming My Dreams
2. Yeats' Grave
3. Daffodil Lament
4. No Need to Argue
D - Bonus tracks
1. Yesterday's Gone (MTV unplugged)
2. Away
3. I Don't Need
4. So Cold in Ireland
5. Close to You
The Cranberries 'Zombie' Passes 1 Billion Views
The Cranberries Streaming 'In The End'
The Cranberries Release Animated Music Video
The Cranberries To End With Final Album Following Dolores' Death
The Cranberries Surviving Members Releasing Final Sessions Album
The Cranberries Producer Tributes 'Irish Songbird' Dolores O'Riordan
The Cranberries Dolores O'Riordan Cause of Death Under Investigation
The Cranberries' Dolores O'Riordan Dead At 46
It Is Up To Eddie Van Halen If He Will Tour Again Says Wolfgang- Eddie Vedder Jams Ramones Classic With The Supersuckers- Black Veil Brides- Seether- more
Singled Out: Run River North's Pretty Lies
Singled Out: Faded Paper Figures' Count It Out
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Gear Edition, Part 2
Singled Out: Cary Morin's Tonight
Singled Out: Pete Thelen's Thought Passing Through
It Is Up To Eddie Van Halen If He Will Tour Again Says Wolfgang
Eddie Vedder Jams Ramones Classic With The Supersuckers
Black Veil Brides Stream New Version of 'Perfect Weapon'
Seether Streaming New Song 'Bruised and Bloodied'
(Hed) P.E. Returning To Classic Sound With 'Class Of 2020' Album
The Cranberries Expand 'No Need To Argue' For Reissue
The Pretenders Release 'You Can't Hurt A Fool' Video
Singled Out: Run River North's Pretty Lies