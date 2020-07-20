Sevendust, Alter Bridge Supergroup Projected Finish New Album

Sevendust's John Connolly shared the big news via social media that his supergroup project Projected have completed the recording of their third album.

The band also features his Sevendust bandmate Vince Hornsby, along with Tremonti's Eric Friedman and Alter Bridge/Creed drummer Scott Phillips.

Connolly took to Instagram this past Friday (July 17th) to share the update about the new record. He wrote, And thats a wrap!! Spent quite a bit of time in this booth, writing and tracking vocals and now, "the hay is in the barn"....... Another PROJECTED record is tracked! Time to mix.

"Can't thank @elvisliberace @1f_jef @joshuasaldate @thevinniehornsby @flip_drums @ericcfriedman @timothysonoftimothy and @chuckbrueckmann for all the hard work getting this thing recorded.

"Its been an awesome experience and couldn't have done it without such an amazing team. I'm grateful for all you guys have done and look forward to hearing it all together in the very near future. Be on the lookout for info about the release on @projected1119 and @ratpakrecords". See the full post here.





