AC/DC Release Classic 'You Shook Me All Night Long' Live Video

(hennemusic) AC/DC are streaming rare live video of a vintage performance of their "Back In Black" album classic, "You Shook Me All Night Long", as part of a series of 40th anniversary celebrations of the landmark hard rock record.

The band were captured live at Nihon Seinenkan in Tokyo, Japan in February of 1981 during a world tour in support of the album, with both introducing Brian Johnson as the group's new frontman following the passing of Bon Scott just six months before its release.

The lead single from "Back In Black" was an instant classic, going on to become AC/DC's first US Top 40 hit when it peaked at No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100; it remains the group's second-highest charted track in the country behind only 1990's "Moneytalks."

The latest live video from AC/DC follows the recent release of "What Do You Do For Money Honey" from the same 1981 concert in Tokyo.

The band have also been sharing insights into songs from the project as part of "The Story Of Back In Black" series, which features vintage interviews with Johnson and brothers Angus and Malcolm Young. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





