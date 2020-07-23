.

Run DMC's Darryl 'D.M.C.' McDaniels Talks Metal

Michael Angulia | 07-23-2020

DMC

Run DMC's Darryl "D.M.C." McDaniels talked metal this week as the featured guest on the latest episode of the popular podcast Talking Metal.

They show sent over these details: Mark Strigl and John "Ostronomy" Ostrosky interview legendary hip hop artist and Rock N Roll Hall of Famer Darryl "D.M.C." McDaniels!

Topics include his 2020 Grammy performance with Aerosmith, Steven Tyler, Run-DMC, The New York City's 'Redemption Song' Event in 2010, the new music he is working on with Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Rob Caggiano (Volbeat, ex-Anthrax), Roberto "Ra" Diaz (Suicidal Tendencies), Dave Navarro, his new DMC album, Sammy Hagar, Mick Mars, Travis Barker, Tim Armstrong, Rob Dukes, David Ellefson, The Beastie Boys, Rick Rubin, Playboy.com, the new music he is working on with Slaves On Dope and much more. Stream the episode here.


