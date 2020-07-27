The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne TV Premiere Announced

A&E have announced that their new special "Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne" is set to premiere on Labor Day, Monday, September 7th, at 9pm ET/PT and they have shared a preview clip.
Here is the synopsis: "Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne" traces Ozzy's life from his childhood in poverty and time in prison, to fronting legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Black Sabbath and successful Grammy Award-winning solo career, to one of rock's elder statesman and a loveable 21st century television dad.
"The two-hour documentary explores how Ozzy has continually reinvented himself and his career to propel himself toward greater success. As Ozzy turns 70, he reflects on the intimate details of his successes, failures, and his unique ability for survival and perseverance-including never-before-seen interviews about his recent Parkinson's diagnosis.
"The documentary, a selection of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, also features interviews with Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbourne as well as friends and fellow musicians including Rick Rubin, Ice-T, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Jonathan Davis, Post Malone and more." Watch the preview clip below:
