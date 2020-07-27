.

The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne TV Premiere Announced

Keavin Wiggins | 07-27-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ozzy Osbourne

A&E have announced that their new special "Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne" is set to premiere on Labor Day, Monday, September 7th, at 9pm ET/PT and they have shared a preview clip.

Here is the synopsis: "Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne" traces Ozzy's life from his childhood in poverty and time in prison, to fronting legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Black Sabbath and successful Grammy Award-winning solo career, to one of rock's elder statesman and a loveable 21st century television dad.

"The two-hour documentary explores how Ozzy has continually reinvented himself and his career to propel himself toward greater success. As Ozzy turns 70, he reflects on the intimate details of his successes, failures, and his unique ability for survival and perseverance-including never-before-seen interviews about his recent Parkinson's diagnosis.

"The documentary, a selection of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, also features interviews with Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbourne as well as friends and fellow musicians including Rick Rubin, Ice-T, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Jonathan Davis, Post Malone and more." Watch the preview clip below:


Related Stories


The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne TV Premiere Announced

The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne Documentary Surprised Sharon

Ozzy Osbourne Working On New Studio Album

Ozzy Osbourne Helped By Son's MS Battle

Ozzy, Sharon, Jack Osbourne Launching New TV Series

Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Recreates Black Sabbath Debut Album For 50th Anniversary

Virtual Ozzfest Event Streaming This Weekend

Ozzy Osbourne Gave Motley Crue Their Big Break Says Lee

Ozzy Osbourne Shares He Is 'Getting Better' Following Health Issues

Ozzy & Jack (Osbourne)'s World Detour Returning To TV This Summer

More Ozzy Osbourne News


advertisement
Day In Rock

The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne TV Premiere Announced- Robert Plant Including Unreleases Songs On Digging Deep Collection- Tool, Mastodon, Primus All-Star Rush Tribute- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Bloody Heels' Criminal Mastermind

Daddy1 - 1 Bro Gad

Singled Out: Suit Of Lights' Tug of War

Singled Out: Billy Ray Rock's Get the Funk

Singled Out: The Actual Goners' Diamond Dust

advertisement
Latest News

The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne TV Premiere Announced

Robert Plant Including Unreleases Songs On Digging Deep Collection

Tool, Mastodon, Primus Stars Lead All-Star Rush Tribute Jam

Metallica To Stream Full Bootlegged 1989 Tour Finale

Van Halen Classic Gets All-Star Quarantine Jam Cover

Graham Parker, Nils Lofgren Lead Willie Nile Uncovered Album Lineup

Lollapalooza Going Virtual This Year With Free Lolla2020

Singled Out: HeIsTheArtist