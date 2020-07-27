.

Van Halen Classic Gets All-Star Quarantine Jam Cover

Keavin Wiggins | 07-27-2020

Van Halen

Phil Demmel assembled an impressive lists of musicians to join him for a special quarantine jam cover of the classic Van Halen song "Loss Of Controll."

The jam is the latest in the "Collab-A-Jam" series that was started by the former Machine Head guitarist. Demmel is joined for the special Van Halen jam by vocalist Jeff Scott Soto (Sons Of Apollo, Journey), bassist Billy Sheehan (Sons Of Apollo, The Winery Dogs, David Lee Roth) and drummer Dave McClain (Sacred Reich, Machine Head).

Phil had this to say, "This a song Dave and I have been jamming for awhile. It had to be covered. While I was touring with Nonpoint last year, my bud Jeff came to a show and we talked about our VH worship. He went on to show me his 'tri-tone' DLR screams that pretty much NO ONE can match. I've been waiting for the perfect tune to come along to ask him to do and this was perfect!

"I was going to reach for the moon and ask him to hit up his band-mate Billy to join us but he beat me to the punch and MADE IT HAPPEN. McClain puts on a tight shirt/Alex VH shades and kills this.

"If you haven't seen DLR's 1983 US Festival footage, check it out to get our opening scene Iced Tea reference.

"Such an honor to be joined by these guys to jam on a kick-ass song by some of our heroes of Rock." Watch the video below:


