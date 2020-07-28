U2's Bono and The Edge Unplug For Cover Of 'Stairway To Heaven'

(hennemusic) U2 members Bono and The Edge delivered an abbreviated acoustic version of Led Zeppelin's iconic 1971 masterpiece, "Stairway To Heaven", during an appearance on the July 25 broadcast of "Songs From An Empty Room" in Ireland.

The event, which saw performances by a number of Irish acts, saw the U2 duo play the song as a tribute to their road crew while everyone is off the road due to the global pandemic.

"There's one annoying aspect of an Irish crew that has to be said," explains Bono. "Wherever you go in the world, whatever venue you're playing - whether it's the Olympia or 3 Arena or Madison Square Garden - you walk into the venue and it's a big moment, and you'll hear a song that we said, 'We'll never, ever play this.' And that's right, 'Stairway to Heaven.' These professionals believe they play this better than the band. And you know, it might be true."

"Stairway To Heaven" appeared on the UK group's 1971 release, "Led Zeppelin IV"; one of the best-selling albums in music history, the project went on to sell more than 37 million copies worldwide, including 23 million in the US alone.

"Songs From An Empty Room" also served as a benefit for members of the Irish music industry, with proceeds from the music TV event going to support two local initiatives: Minding Creative Minds and the Association of Irish Stage Technicians (AIST) Hardship Fund. Watch Bono and The Edge's unplugged performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





