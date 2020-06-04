The new supergroup The Villa, featuring former members of Issues, Woe Is Me, Nightmares, and Secrets, have released their debut single and video called "Turning Point".
The band is comprised of vocalist Michael Bohn (Issues, Woe Is Me), guitarist Kevin Hanson (Woe Is Me), guitarist Turner Wood (Nightmares), and bassist Michael Owens (Secrets).
Bohn had this to say about their new video, "First of all, a little bit of a backstory is we shot that video during the coronavirus pandemic. We had to be sneaky about it, so we did it at my house. It's not the craziest video, but it was cool that we were just able to pull it off.
We want to do a follow-up video to it too to explain more about it, but it's basically me starting the Villa and the coming together of everyone. Hopefully, that's in the follow-up video to make it make a little more sense. It's about being obsessed with this thing and this project and this band and me going to start my journey.
"In the lyrics, this is the start of a revolution, and it's me starting this new journey and the coming together of the Villa. I'm trying to refrain from saying cult because I don't want it to come across like that, but it has that vibe. In the follow-up video, we're hoping to show more people coming together in this whole group." Watch the video below:
The Kinks Release Video For Village Green Preservation Society Reissue
New Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Dates Coming ASAP- Rush Legend Neil Peart To Receive Hometown Honor- Metallica Classic Gets Classical Makeover- more
David Cross & Peter Banks - Crossover
Singled Out: Buffalo Fuzz's The Reaper
Singled Out: Charming Liars' Soul
Singled Out: Siren Songs' Goodnight Sun, Hello Moon
New Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Dates Coming ASAP
Rush Legend Neil Peart To Receive Hometown Honor
Metallica Classic Gets Classical Makeover
Rolling Stones Brian Jones Documentary Set For Release
Supergroup The Villa (Woe Is Me, Issues, more) Release Debut Video
In Flames Full Wacken Festival Headline Set To Stream Online
Alan Jackson Forced To Postpone Small Town Drive-In Shows
Singled Out: Dematerialize's Astral