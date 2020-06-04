Supergroup The Villa (Woe Is Me, Issues, more) Release Debut Video

The new supergroup The Villa, featuring former members of Issues, Woe Is Me, Nightmares, and Secrets, have released their debut single and video called "Turning Point".

The band is comprised of vocalist Michael Bohn (Issues, Woe Is Me), guitarist Kevin Hanson (Woe Is Me), guitarist Turner Wood (Nightmares), and bassist Michael Owens (Secrets).

Bohn had this to say about their new video, "First of all, a little bit of a backstory is we shot that video during the coronavirus pandemic. We had to be sneaky about it, so we did it at my house. It's not the craziest video, but it was cool that we were just able to pull it off.

We want to do a follow-up video to it too to explain more about it, but it's basically me starting the Villa and the coming together of everyone. Hopefully, that's in the follow-up video to make it make a little more sense. It's about being obsessed with this thing and this project and this band and me going to start my journey.

"In the lyrics, this is the start of a revolution, and it's me starting this new journey and the coming together of the Villa. I'm trying to refrain from saying cult because I don't want it to come across like that, but it has that vibe. In the follow-up video, we're hoping to show more people coming together in this whole group." Watch the video below:





