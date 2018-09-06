News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Kinks Release Video For Village Green Preservation Society Reissue

09-06-2018
The Kinks

(hennemusic) The Kinks are streaming an unboxing video as a preview to the October 26 release of a 50th Anniversary Edition of their sixth album, "The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society."

Recently re-introduced by the previously-unreleased track, "Time Song", the 1968 collection was the last album by the group's original quartet of leader Ray Davies, guitarist Dave Davies, bassist Pete Quaife and drummer Mick Avory.

"I think The Village Green Preservation Society is about the ending of a time personally for me in my life," says Ray. "In my imaginary village. It's the end of our innocence, our youth. Some people are quite old but in the Village Green, you're never allowed to grow up. I feel the project itself as part of a life cycle."

The 50th anniversary reissue will be available in various formats, including 2CD Deluxe and digital editions, a single disc version and a Deluxe Box Set. Read more and watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


The Kinks Release Video For Village Green Preservation Society Reissue

The Kinks Dave Davies Streams Unreleased 1970s Song

The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968

Ray Davies Confirms The Kinks Plans To Reunite

Ray Davies Streams The Kinks Classic From Americana Album Sequel

Ray Davies Streams New Song 'Our Country'

The Kinks Ray Davies Says He Doesn't 'Have Many Friends'

The Kinks' Dave Davies Streaming New Album Online

The Kinks Frontman Ray Davies Knighted In England

The Kinks' Ray Davies Streams New Song 'Poetry'

More The Kinks News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Steve Perry Releases Video For New Song 'No More Cryin'- Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music- Metallica Rock Tribute To Prince In Minneapolis- Fleetwood Mac- more

Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation- Foo Fighters Forced To Postpone Tour Dates- Metallica Kick Off Fall North American Tour- Rolling Stones- more

Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed- Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons Rock KISS classics Down Under- Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Announce Tour- more

New AC/DC Album To Reportedly Feature Malcolm Young Recordings- U2 End Show Early For Medical Reasons- Metallica Release Teaser Video For Special Release- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Steve Perry Releases Video For New Song 'No More Cryin'

Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music

Metallica Rock Tribute To Prince In Minneapolis

Fleetwood Mac Debut New Lineup On TV

Queen Biopic Star Opens Up About Making The Film

Stone Temple Pilots Heading North For Tour

The Kinks Release Video For Village Green Preservation Society Reissue

Singled Out: Hunter deBlanc's Sydney

Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation

Foo Fighters Forced To Postpone Tour Dates

Metallica Kick Off Fall North American Tour

Rolling Stones Reissuing 'Sympathy For The Devil' Documentary

Lynyrd Skynyrd Finish First Leg Of Farewell Tour With Hometown Show

Alice In Chains Have Best Chart Debut With New Album

Queensryche Reveal Lineup Change For Scorpions Tour

The Ramones Stream 1979 Live Version Of 'Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.