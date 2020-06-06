.

Mushroomhead Release 'The Heresy' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-06-2020

Mushroomhead

Mushroomhead have released a music video for their new track "The Heresy". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "A Wonderful Life", which will be released on June 19th.

Skinny had this to say about the new music video, "We wanted to do something a little more thought-provoking this time around. With the current state of the world going to Hell in a hand basket, we wanted to incorporate something that delivered the swift transportation of certain doom.

"The manufacturing of war power and the stockpiling of faith. The willful destruction of the past, the future, and ultimately humanity." Watch the video below:


