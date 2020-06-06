Pink Floyd stream Rare Live Version Of Dark Side Of The Moon Classic

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming rare live audio of a 1974 performance of "The Dark Side Of The Moon" album classic, "Any Colour You Like." Recorded in concert at The Empire Pool (later known as Wembley Arena) in London, the footage was originally released as part of the group's 2011 "Immersion" series.

"Any Colour You Like" is the latest rarity shared by the iconic band as part of their newly-launched feature, "Syd, Roger, Richard, Nick and David - An Evolving Pink Floyd Playlist"; the project sees the band add a new song from their catalogue via Spotify and other streaming outlets each day - from the best known classics to deeper album tracks.

Each Friday, as a bonus, Pink Floyd will add one of the currently unavailable bonus tracks that were featured in the "Immersion" boxsets a few years back.

"During this period of lockdown, isolation and uncertainty," says Pink Floyd, "it might help to make time each day to immerse yourself in music; each day, this will build into the perfect playlist to help you navigate these challenging times.

"We hope you enjoy reconnecting with these tracks over the coming weeks, and would love to hear your suggestions for what you think could be added to the playlist..." Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





