The Tangent Announces New Album 'Auto Reconnaissance'

Andy Tillison has announced that his prog rock group The Tangent will be releasing their new studio album "Auto Reconnaissance" on August 21st,

Tillison had this to say about the effort, "I utterly refuse to accept that Progressive Rock Music is some kind of museum piece. It is actually a living and breathing movement that has a past, a present and above all, a future.

"It once had an album-chart-topping golden age, but the genre was never about that. It has subtly and virally kept itself alive for decades where many new musical genres have risen to glory and faded away."

Andy is joined on the album by long-time collaborator Luke Machin (who also helped produce the album), Jonas Reingold, Theo Travis, and Steve Roberts.

Tillison had this about the band lineup that features long-time collaborator Luke Machin (who also helped produce the album), Jonas Reingold, Theo Travis, and Steve Roberts, "In the past 6 years the line-up of The Tangent has become more stable than at the beginning.

"I think that the identity of the Tangent as a 'Group' rather than a 'Project' started to come together on the album 'A Spark In The Aether' in 2014.

"Essentially Luke, Jonas, Theo and myself have appeared on the last four albums, and we added Steve Roberts for the tour that supported 'Slow Rust' in 2017 and we've settled on this line-up.

"I hope for a while because I find this unit to be productive, in tune with the band's purpose and manifesto and a lot of fun to boot. The new album 'Auto Reconnaissance' is the first time that the core band has been identical in structure to its predecessor.

"For the first time I feel that everyone is 'in tune' with the fusion of Jazz, Prog, Punkishness and electronica that The Tangent likes to cook up. We are a good group of friends and although we don't meet up often, it's a real blast when we do.

"I've always considered Ed Unitsky the cover artist to have been a recurring member of the cast - his artwork has been a huge part of our story and although we move away, we always return."





