The Tangent Share 'The Lady Tied To The Lamp Post'

Keavin Wiggins | 05-15-2022

The Tangent Album cover art
Album cover art

The Tangent have released a lyric video for the single edit of their track "The Lady Tied To The Lamp Post", as they prepare to released their 12th studio album "Songs From the Hard Shoulder" on June 10th.

Andy Tillison comments had this to say, "The Lady Tied To The Lamp Post" is a darker, more sombre piece than many Tangent tracks. It's subject matter is the fear and loneliness experienced by homeless people in the night time in cities and towns across the world.

"It's a song which regrets the fact that we, as a species, seem able to be able to solve so many problems - yet we still have homeless people on the streets of many otherwise prosperous communities. And apparently there is very little we can do about this. In Britain, as a way of trying to solve the problem we've practically made being homeless illegal....

"Here then is the little story of a meeting a few years ago, when I met a lady, stuck in the breakdown lane of life. A lady with no food, no money, tied to a lamp post so she would not fall over in the night. And as she sat there, the rest of us went on with our lives in the fast lanes. And because she was homeless, there was no help coming.

"She was a broken down human, not a broken down car. We left her behind, on the hard shoulder. And all I gave her was a cigarette."

News > The Tangent

