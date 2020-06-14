The Allman Betts Band Release Long Gone Video

The Allman Betts Band have released a music video for their song "Long Gone". The track comes from their debut studio album "Down The River".
The band created the video using their iPhones at seven separate locations (the member's homes) during the Covid-19 quarantine lockdown.
Relix premiered the video and Devon told them, "Never thought we'd film a music video while our band is apart. From the banks of the Missouri River to the Mountains of Wyoming, in skyscrapers, poppy fields, beaches, and backyards...we're all a little 'Long Gone' lately."
Duane Betts added, "We made lemonade out of lemons with this video and I think it turned out pretty sweet. We are definitely 'Long Gone.'" Watch the video below:
