The Allman Betts Band Announce Trippin' into Spring Tour

The Allman Betts Band have announced that they will be continueing on the road next spring for a U.S. trek that they will be calling the 'Trippin' into Spring 2022' Tour.
The tour is set to kicking off on March 1st at the Turner Hall Ballroom at the Milwaukee, WI and will wrap up on April 2nd at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului, HI.
Ahead of the Spring tour, the Allman Betts Band will be on the road as part of The Allman Family Revival tour - a 19 date, star-studded celebration of the life, spirit, and music of Gregg Allman. See the dates for both tours below:
