The Allman Betts Band Announce Trippin' into Spring Tour

The Allman Betts Band have announced that they will be continueing on the road next spring for a U.S. trek that they will be calling the 'Trippin' into Spring 2022' Tour.

The tour is set to kicking off on March 1st at the Turner Hall Ballroom at the Milwaukee, WI and will wrap up on April 2nd at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului, HI.

Ahead of the Spring tour, the Allman Betts Band will be on the road as part of The Allman Family Revival tour - a 19 date, star-studded celebration of the life, spirit, and music of Gregg Allman. See the dates for both tours below:

2021 Allman Family Revival

11/27 - The Factory - St. Louis, MO11/29 - Majestic Theater - Dallas, TX11/30 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX12/1 - Saenger Theater - New Orleans, LA12/2 - Coca-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA12/3 - Van Wezel PAC - Sarasota, FL12/5 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY12/7 - Orpheum Theater - Boston, MA12/8 - Beacon Theater - New York, NY12/9 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA12/10 - Fillmore - Silver Springs, MD12/11 - Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor, MI12/12 - Chicago Theater - Chicago, IL12/14 - Brady Theater - Tulsa, OK12/16 - Arizona Federal Theatre - Phoenix, AZ12/17 - Theater at Virgin Hotels - Las Vegas, NV12/18 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA12/19 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA12/31 - Macon City Auditorium - Macon, GA

Trippin' Into Spring 2022

3/1 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI3/2 - Kalamazoo State Theatre - Kalamazoo, MI3/3 - Kent State University - Kent, OH3/4 - Riverfront Live - Cincinnati, OH3/5 - Robins Theatre - Warren, OH3/6 - EXPRESS LIVE! - Columbus, OH3/9 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY3/10 - The Stanley Theatre - Utica, NY3/12 - Garde Arts Center - New London, CT3/16 - Lebanon Opera House - Lebanon, NH3/18 - Loos Center for the Arts - Woodstock, CT3/24 - Hart Theatre at The Egg - Albany, NY3/27 - Whitaker Center - Harrisburg, PA4/1 - Hawaii Theatre - Honolulu, HI4/2 - Maui Arts & Cultural Center - Kahului, HI

