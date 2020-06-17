.

Metal Supergroup Teeth Stream New Song 'Writhe'

Keavin Wiggins | 06-17-2020

Teeth

Metal supergroup Teeth, featuring former members of Every Time I Die, Straight Reads The Line and more), have released a new track called "Writhe".

Guitarist Chris LeMasters had this to say about the song, "'Writhe' hits extremely close to home for me. I wrote it after finding out that a woman very near and dear to my heart had been both physically and mentally abused over the course of 15+ years. I never knew - she never felt safe enough to tell anyone. But that's just MY experience.

"'Writhe' touches on those moments of helplessness and anger when you or someone you know and love has been oppressed, harmed, or abused by someone in a position of power. It dives into those dark moments when you fetishize doing awful things to that person.

"'Writhe' is directed towards the oppressors, the cowards, the abusers, and the people who violate your trust, and take advantage of it - whether it's crooked police, a family member, or a spouse." Check out the song below:


