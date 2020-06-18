Kenny Chesney Announces New Chillaxification Tour Dates

Kenny Chesney has announced the revised dates for his Chillaxification Tour, which has been pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will now take place in the spring and summer of 2021.

The new dates will be kicking off on May 1st the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL and will wrap up with a two night stand on August 27th and 28tj at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA.

Chesney had this to say, "I kept talking to experts, city officials, team owners, medical people, looking to understand how we were coming along with resolving the health issues.

"I had kept hoping that as time passed, information would not only increase, but there would be some sort of solution so people could come back together. But things weren't getting any clearer, so I did the hardest thing for me, but obviously best option for the safety of No Shoes Nation, my road family and everyone at the buildings involved.



He continued, "So much goes into the stadium shows, people have no idea," Chesney says. "Take all of that, then factor in all the other issues that come with rescheduling, making sure there aren't conflicts with baseball or other events nearby - and maintain the kind of quality we want to bring. There were so many questions, so many unknowns, but I believe music makes a difference in people's lives, so everyone on my team, the promoter's team and all of the people we deal with have worked overtime trying to get this sorted out.



"With Here And Now, we have so much great music! The response to the 'We Do' video tells me everybody is ready to get back out there to do what we all do best: rock hard, sing loud, enjoy the moment, love our friends and create memories that will last a lifetime."



Original tickets are automatically valid for the rescheduled show dates, which can be seen below:

May 1 Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Fla.

May 8 Miller Park Milwaukee, Wis.

May 15 Nissan Stadium Nashville, Tenn.

May 22 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Ga.

May 29 Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, Mo.

June 5 U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, Minn.

June 12 Heinz Field Pittsburgh, Pa.

June 19 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, Pa.

June 26 Soldier Field Chicago, Ill.

July 3 Bobcat Stadium Bozeman, Mont.

July 10 Busch Stadium St. Louis, Mo.

July 17 CenturyLink Field Seattle, Wash.

July 24 SoFi Stadium Inglewood, Calif.

July 31 Empower Field at Mile High Denver, Colo.

August 7 AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas

August 14 Ford Field Detroit, Mich.

August 21 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, N.J.

Aug 27 & 28 Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass.



###





Related Stories

Kenny Chesney Postpones His Chillaxification Tour

Kenny Chesney Surprise Releases 'We Do' Video

Kenny Chesney Postpones Chillaxification Tour Dates

Kenny Chesney Announces New Album 'Here And Now'

Kenny Chesney Announces 'Here And Now'

Kenny Chesney Won Billboard Top Tour Award 2019 In Review

Kenny Chesney Adds New Stadium Date To Chillaxification Tour

Kenny Chesney Announces Chillaxification Stadium Tour

Kenny Chesney Announces New Single 'Tip Of My Tongue'

More Kenny Chesney News



