Kenny Chesney Says Goodbye To Sun Goes Down Tour

(Day in Country) Kenny Chesney just wrapped up his epic Sun Goes Down Stadium Tour with a three-night-stand at Gillette Stadium last weekend and he has since taken to social media to share his thoughts about the end of the trek.

He shared, "So a bittersweet goodbye to the 2024 #SunGoesDownTour. I'm a touch tired for sure. But my heart and soul is so full from all the faces we saw this year. The energy, the laughter, and all the music will live within me forever.

"I've needed a couple days to regroup, to make sure the three nights at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA wasn't an illusion or a dream. The ringing in my ears tells me it really happened, that it was real. I've never felt so much love and raw energy at once, and it kept growing after each night.

"Thanks to the Zac Brown Band for being a part of our summer and thanks to Zac Brown for the Jimmy Buffett tribute we did together Saturday night. I know he heard it.

"To my brother Uncle Kracker for your ongoing friendship, all the jokes and all the joy. You are amazing, pal.

"And to the magical, beautiful Megan Moroney. What a fun summer. Getting to know you has been such a gift that my life needed. Thank you for the laughs, the stories, the family dinners and for all of it. I love your guts and I'm sure gonna miss you up there singing Pretty Girls and Tractor from now on. You gave us all your heart this summer and I love you!!!!

"So that's it. I love all of you and thank you. I'm going to go jump in the ocean now. See ya when I see ya. Kenny"

