Original Genesis Guitarist Anthony Phillips Expands Classic Album

Original Genesis guitarist Anthony Phillips' long out of print live album "The Living Room Concert" has been expanded for a reissue that will be hitting stores on July 24th.

We were sent the following details about the remastered and expanded new edition of the classic album: Originally released in May 1995, the album featured highlights of a live solo performance by Anthony which was recorded on March 21st 1993 as part of the Living Room Concert Series for the US Radio program Echoes, a daily program of contemporary instrumental music. The show was broadcast on 120 public radio stations in America on 25th June 1993.

For the performance Anthony selected a number of acoustic guitar and piano pieces for the performance, drawing mainly on tracks originally released on the albums The Geese and The Ghost, Private Parts and Pieces and A Catch at The Tables, along with two pieces from New England, the eighth volume in the Private Parts & Pieces series and a solo 12-string version of the first movement of a Guitar Quintet that he had composed in 1976, which had subsequently been scored with parts for strings and wind instruments; "Conversation Piece."

Unavailable on CD for many years, The Living Room Concert has been remastered and expanded to include three previously unreleased tracks recorded for the original broadcast, "Jaunty Roads," "Let Us Now Make Love" and "Lucy: An Illusion."

This Esoteric Recordings edition restores the original artwork and includes new liner notes by Anthony Phillips archivist Jon Dann. See the tracklisting below:

1. Reaper

2. Which Way The Wind Blows

3. Henry: Portraits From Tudor Times

4. Conversation Piece

5. Flamingo

6. Field Of Eternity

7. Sistine

8. Lights On The Hill

9. Last Goodbyes

10. Collections

11. Sleepfall

Bonus Tracks

12. Jaunty Roads

13. Let Us Now Make Love

14. Lucy: An Illusion





