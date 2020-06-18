Cypress Hill Hosting Virtual Live Performance

Cypress Hill have announced that they will sharing a free performance live from Los Angeles, this Friday, June 19th via the MelodyVR app on smartphones and VR headsets.

The virtual event will begin at 6PM PT/9PM ET. We were sent the following details: Cypress Hill's Live from LA show will be free to view via the MelodyVR app on smartphones and VR headsets. Through MelodyVR's world-class camera and production technology, viewers will be transported to the state-of-the-art studio space to experience the exclusive 360° performance, and virtually stand next to Cypress Hill while watching the story of the band told on bespoke video walls.



One of hip hop's biggest acts ever, Cypress Hill soundtracked a generation and continue to inspire artists and audiences alike. They have sold more than 20 million albums thanks to their masterful teaming of powerful lyrics and production. Their Live from LA performance is their first since the stay at home order was issued in early March, when the band was about to embark on a world tour.



Cypress Hill say: "When we were approached to perform for our fans again, we jumped on it. We definitely wanted to give them a unique experience with this intimate show. Partnering with MelodyVR for Live from LA allowed us to do just that."





