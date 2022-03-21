Cypress Hill Get 'Certified' With Demrick

Album art

Cypress Hill have released a music video for their track "Certified" featuring Demirck to celebrate the arrive of their tenth studio album, "Back In Black."

"We're grateful to our fans for riding with us for three decades," says the band's B-Real. "Working with one of the greatest producers out there, Black Milk, took us back to our roots and still brought something fresh to the table, which isn't easy to do. We're excited to play the new songs on tour this year."

The band will soon embark on a massive slate of touring for the year, including a leg of Slipknot's Knotfest Roadshow 2022. Find all announced tour dates and the new video below.

4/2 - Smoking Gun Casino - El Paso, TX

4/9 - North Carolina Azalea Fest 2022 - Wilmington, NC

4/19 - Red Rocks - Morrison, CO

5/18 - Bryce Jordan Center - University Park, PA

5/20 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

5/21 - Dunkin Donuts Center - Providence, RI

5/22 - SNHU Arena - Manchester, NH

5/24 - MVP Arena - Albany, NY

5/26 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

5/28 - Videotron Centre - Quebec, QC

5/29 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON

5/30 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON

6/1 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

6/2 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

6/4 - Alpine Valley Music Theatre - East Troy, WI

6/5 - TaxSlayer Center - Moline, IL

6/7 - Azura Amphitheater - Bonner Springs, KS

6/9 - The Broadmoor World Arena - Colorado Springs, CO

6/11 - Ford Idaho Center - Nampa, ID

6/13 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

6/14 - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater - Ridgefield, WA

6/17 - MGM Grand Garden Arena - Las Vegas, NV

6/18 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, CA

Related Stories

Cypress Hill Hosting Virtual Live Performance

News > Cypress Hill