The Immediate Family Release 'Cruel Twist' Video

The Immediate Family have released a music video for their new single "Cruel Twist". The track comes from their forthcoming EP that is set to be released in October.
The group features veteran musicians Danny Kortchmar (guitar and vocals), Waddy Wachtel (guitar and vocals), Leland Sklar (bass), Russ Kunkel (drums) and Steve Postell (guitar and vocals).
Kortchmar had this to say about the new song, "I wrote this song a while ago when I was living in Connecticut. The great Harvey Brooks, Charlie Karp and I had a little band called 'Slo Leak,' and I was writing for that band. Harvey came up with the title and I came up with the music very quickly.
"Basically, it's a cautionary tale, like a lot of my songs. It kind of applies to today, because it's about a reversal of fortune like what's happening now with the virus and the economic downturn.
"Ultimately, it's a blues song about what can happen if one gets too confident and too full of oneself." Watch the video below:
The Wrecking Crew Follow-Up Film In Production
More The Immediate Family News
Dave Grohl Tributes His Late Dad For Father's Day- Whitesnake Frontman David Coverdale's Surgery Delayed- Lamb Of God And Megadeth Alums Launch Firstborne- more
Singled Out: Black Orchid Empire's Singularity
Root 66: Nate Lee - Wings of a Jetliner
Singled Out: Julian Taylor's Human Race
Singled Out: Izzie's Caravan's Drownin' Man's Blues
Dave Grohl Tributes His Late Dad For Father's Day
Whitesnake Frontman David Coverdale's Surgery Delayed
Lamb Of God And Megadeth Alums Launch Firstborne
Machine Head Tap Jesse Leach For New Song 'Stop The Bleeding'
Filter Release 'Thoughts And Prayers' Video
Jon Anderson Releases New Song 'WDMCF'
Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer Releasing New Book 'Wicked Words and Epic Tales'
Grave Digger Release 'Barbarian' Video