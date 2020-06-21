.

The Immediate Family Release 'Cruel Twist' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-21-2020

The Immediate Family

The Immediate Family have released a music video for their new single "Cruel Twist". The track comes from their forthcoming EP that is set to be released in October.

The group features veteran musicians Danny Kortchmar (guitar and vocals), Waddy Wachtel (guitar and vocals), Leland Sklar (bass), Russ Kunkel (drums) and Steve Postell (guitar and vocals).

Kortchmar had this to say about the new song, "I wrote this song a while ago when I was living in Connecticut. The great Harvey Brooks, Charlie Karp and I had a little band called 'Slo Leak,' and I was writing for that band. Harvey came up with the title and I came up with the music very quickly.

"Basically, it's a cautionary tale, like a lot of my songs. It kind of applies to today, because it's about a reversal of fortune like what's happening now with the virus and the economic downturn.

"Ultimately, it's a blues song about what can happen if one gets too confident and too full of oneself." Watch the video below:


