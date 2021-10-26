The Immediate Family To Perform With Carole King At Rock Hall Induction

(ABC) Supergroup The Immediate Family have a full schedule this Fall/Winter with bandmates Danny Kortchmar, Russ Kunkel and Leland Sklar's participation in the documentary Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name, premiering on CNN and HBO Max and also performing with Carole King at her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on October 30. The band then heads out on their national tour in support of their new album The Immediate Family released on Quarto Valley Records.
Prior to forming The Immediate Family, Kortchmar, Kunkel and Sklar have worked together since the early '70s as the legendary ensemble "The Section" backing up James Taylor and Carole King on The Troubadour Reunion Tour as well as appearing on Taylor and King's various albums.
The Immediate Family which also includes Waddy Wachtel and Steve Postell, will be embarking on their national tour on November 3. Some of the stops include San Juan Capistrano, CA (The Coach House), Agoura Hills, CA (The Canyon Club), and New York City (The Society of Ethical Culture). The band has just released their latest album, The Immediate Family, which debuted at #6 on Billboard's Blues chart and features the single "Fair Warning." Complete list of tour dates below. For more information on The Immediate Family and to explore their new merch store, visit: www.immediatefamilyband.
2021/2022 Tour
November 3 - San Juan Capistrano, CA @ The Coach House
November 6 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre
November 7 - Agoura Hills, CA @ Canyon Club
November 14 - South Windsor, CT @ Clinic & Concert
November 16 - Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theatre
November 17 - Yarmouth, MA @ The Music Room
November 18 - Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall
November 20 - New York, NY @ Concert Hall at NY Society for Ethical Culture
November 21 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall
February 14-18 - The Rock Legends Cruise IX
February 19 - Boca Raton, FL @ The Funky Biscuit
February 20 - Hallandale Beach, FL @ Sport of Kings Theatre at Gulfstream Park & Casino
The Immediate Family Release 'Cruel Twist' Video
The Wrecking Crew Follow-Up Film In Production
Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched- Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'- Bruce Springsteen Unplugs- more
Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities- Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Vegas- Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral- The Pretty Reckless- more
Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more
Slash Announces North American Headline Tour- Trivium Reschedule Fall Tour Due To Covid Restrictions- NEEDTOBREATHE- more
Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa
Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched
Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'
Bruce Springsteen Unplugs For Classic Song On The Late Show
Genesis Add New Leg To Reunion Tour
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces North American Tour
The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Announces North American Tour
Lit Deliver New Single 'Yeah Yeah Yeah'
The Immediate Family To Perform With Carole King At Rock Hall Induction