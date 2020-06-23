Killswitch Engage Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary

Killswitch Engage are celebrating their 20th anniversary with the launch a special "comprehensive and in-depth 20-year timeline" on their official website.
Adam Dutkiewicz had this to say, "I'll never forget when we first started touring and I had to quit my day job to give it a go. I remember thinking, 'Just try it for a year, that way you'll have no regrets when it doesn't work out, and you can go find a new job.' 20-plus years later, here we are, and it's been an amazing ride. I'm so grateful to our fans for letting us continue to do this...THANK YOU, KsE FANS EVERYWHERE!!!"
Joel Stroetzel shared, "It's hard to believe KsE has been going for so long. We're gettin' old! We hope you all enjoy the photos, as they have definitely brought back a lot of memories for us! It seems like only yesterday we were playing VFW halls in Western Mass and rehearsing in my parents' basement!"
Mike D'Antonio added, "Looking back at what KsE has seen and done in 20 years is nothing short of mind-blowing to me. How a little band from Massachusetts could tour the world for this long is beyond me. A lifetime of exciting moments and amazing memories... I would not trade it for the world." Check out the timeline here.
