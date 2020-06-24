Rush's Geddy Lee Shares Rare 1960s Live Photo

(hennemusic) Legendary Rush bassist/vocalist/keyboardist Geddy Lee took to social media to share a rare, vintage photo of himself performing as a teenager in the mid-1960s.

"Once in a while, a photo I've haven't seen in ages, or ever...pops up on social media, like a ghost from my past," writes Lee on Instagram. "I find myself slack-jawed, mouth gaping at some of them in wonder...'Is that me?.. where on earth, did this come from?' Well, this is one such photo. I was 14 or 15, playing in a garage band, at what is obviously one of my very first gigs ever... I do recall that we played some songs by Sam and Dave, and The Grassroots! ...and if you look closely, you can barely see a sliver of a white Hagstrom bass in my hands!

"One of my very first instruments...When putting my bass book together I searched high and low, to no avail, for a photo of this bass ... so I'm super pleased to share this moment of my long forgotten past. #digtheshorthair #garagebandsrule #HagstromHIIB #TheGrassroots #SamandDave #LiveforToday #vintagebasses #didImentionthehaircut #sweetmemories"

The rocker published "Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass" in 2018; the project celebrates the history of the instrument alongside Lee's personal collection of vintage electric bass guitars, which dates from the 1950s to the 1980s. See the full post here.

