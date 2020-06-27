Eric Clapton And B.B. King Stream Unreleased Track

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton and B.B. King are streaming a previously-unreleased track, "Let Me Love You'", from the newly-available expanded 20th anniversary reissue of their 2000 album, "Riding With The King."

The Willie Dixon tune is one of two bonus songs featured on the package - alongside "Rollin' And Tumblin'" - that were recorded during the original sessions; the tracks were produced and mixed especially for this release by Simon Climie, who produced the original album with Clapton.

The original album features four B.B. King originals, plus a selection of covers from writers as diverse as Isaac Hayes & David Porter ("Hold On I'm Coming"), Johnny Mercer & Harold Arlen ("Come Rain Or Come Shine"), William Broonzy & Charles Seger ("Key To The Highway"), and John Hiatt, who wrote and originally recorded the album's title track.

The collaboration was a Top 5 US record upon its original release, winning the 2000 Grammy Award for Best Traditional Blues Album on its way to sales of more than 2 million copies in the country.

The 14-track collection is now available in all formats including a 180-gram black double vinyl package. Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Unreleased Eric Clapton and B.B. King Song Streaming Online

Eric Clapton Hosts Ginger Baker Tribute Concert

Eric Clapton Plays Prince Classic 'Purple Rain' 2019 In Review

Eric Clapton Does Plugged Version Of 'Layla' For First Time In Years 2019 In Review

Eric Clapton Releases 'For Love On Christmas Day' Video

Eric Clapton Releases 'Everyday Will Be Like A Holiday' Video

Eric Clapton Announces Ginger Baker Tribute Concert

Gibson Announce Limited Edition Eric Clapton Guitar

Eric Clapton Plays Prince Classic 'Purple Rain'

More Eric Clapton News



