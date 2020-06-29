Kenny Chesney Tops Album Charts With 'Hear And Now'

Kenny Chesney is celebrating after his new album "Hear And Now debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, which encompasses all genres of music.

Chesney had this to say, "What you put out first says everything about what your record is. Maybe it's old school, but I like the idea that we're setting not just a moment, but a way of approaching life that reflects the spirit of No Shoes Nation. I am always amazed and rocked by how they face life. They really know how to grab the moment and make the most of whatever it might be."

The title track has also claimed the No. 1 spot on the singles chart. Kenny shared, "When we recorded 'Here And Now,' it was this awesome rush that captured the peak moments, finding them in your day, creating them and not just waiting around for them to happen.

"It was the perfect song as we were all getting ready for another summer of shows. But now, in some ways, this song is even more in the moment because we all have to remember to find joy." Check out the title song below:





Related Stories

Kenny Chesney Announces New Chillaxification Tour Dates

Kenny Chesney Postpones His Chillaxification Tour

Kenny Chesney Surprise Releases 'We Do' Video

Kenny Chesney Postpones Chillaxification Tour Dates

Kenny Chesney Announces New Album 'Here And Now'

Kenny Chesney Announces 'Here And Now'

Kenny Chesney Won Billboard Top Tour Award 2019 In Review

Kenny Chesney Adds New Stadium Date To Chillaxification Tour

Kenny Chesney Announces Chillaxification Stadium Tour

More Kenny Chesney News



