Ozzy Osbourne Hits Solo Career High With 'Ordinary Man'

Bruce Henne | 03-01-2020

Ozzy OsbourneCover art courtesy SRO

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne has scored his highest-charting solo album in the UK ever with his latest effort, "Ordinary Man," bypassing even his acclaimed debut.

According to the Official Charts Company, Osbourne's first new studio release in a decade enters the UK charts at No. 3, which surpasses the previous high of No. 7 set by his 1980 debut, "Blizzard Of Oz"; the rocker has previously had two No. 1 albums in the country with Black Sabbath.

"Ordinary Man" sees Ozzy working with producer and guitarist Andrew Watt and includes the rhythm section of Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, while special guests on the set include Slash, Elton John and Tom Morello.

The project was written and recorded over four days, with additional time for mixing. "It was a lot of fun to do though it's a lot different from my other albums," Ozzy explains. "We recorded it quickly, which I haven't done since the first Black Sabbath album. This made it a different process, which I actually enjoyed."

Osbourne recently cancelled his rescheduled North American tour and will soon head to Europe for additional treatments as he continues to deal with a new series of health issues over the past year, in addition to his long-term battle with Parkinson's disease. Watch the video for the title track featuring Elton John here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


