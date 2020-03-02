.

Gene Simmons, Alice Cooper Featured In Chuck Berry Documentary

Michael Angulia | 03-02-2020

Chuck BerryFilm Poster courtesy SicilyPublicity

A trailer for the forthcoming documentary about rock and roll legend Chuck Berry has been released. The film will be coming theaters and on-demand soon.

The film includes appearances from KISS star Gene Simmons, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, Steven Van Zandt, Nils Lofgren, George Thorogood, Joe Bonamassa, Nile Rodgers, Johnny Rivers, Themetta Berry, Charles Berry Jr, Ingrid Berry, Marshall Chess, Joe Edwards and more.

Jon Brewer directed the film, which is the first fully authorized look at the music icon, and will be entitled "Chuck Berry". Watch the first trailer for the doc featuring Alice Cooper below:


Gene Simmons, Alice Cooper Featured In Chuck Berry Documentary

