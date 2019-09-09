.

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Releasing Tribute To Chuck Berry

K. Wiggins | 09-09-2019

Ronnie Wood

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood has announced the first of three special tribute albums. First up, he honors Rock and Roll pioneer Chuck Berry.

Ronnie Wood with His Wild Five's "Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry" will feature 11 tracks and was captured during a special show at the Wimborne's Tivoli Theatre.

It be released on November 15th in various formats including digitally, CD, heavyweight vinyl, deluxe box set (CD, LP and 12x12 artcard of the album artwork) and super deluxe limited-edition box set (including CD, LP, 12x12 art print, signed and numbered set list and T-Shirt).


