.

Anti-Flag Add Dates To North American Tour

Michael Angulia | 03-04-2020

Anti-FlagPhoto courtesy Atom Splitter

Anti-Flag have announced additional dates for their North American tour that will be launching in support of their latest album " 20/20 Vision."

The band has announced additional stops in Phoenix, as well as three new shows in southern California that will take place Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Ana, CA

The tour is set to kick off on March 11th in Ottawa, ON at The 27 Club and will wrap up on May 30th in Seattle, WA at The Crocodile. The tour includes the band's festival ANTIfest on March 28th in their hometown of Pittsburgh. See all the dates below:

3/11 Ottawa, ON -The 27 Club
3/12 Montreal, QC - L'Astral
3/13 Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
3/14 New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
3/15 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
3/17 Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents
3/18 Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
3/19 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
3/20 Washington, DC - Rock & Roll Hote
3/22 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Purgatory
3/24 Nashville, TN - Exit/In
3/26 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
3/27 Buffalo, NY - Rec Room
3/28 Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre - ANTIfest
5/2 Charlotte, NC - Epicenter Fest 2020
5/3 Columbus, OH - A&R Bar
5/5 Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
5/6 Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme
5/8 St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar and Hall
5/10 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre
5/12 Dallas, TX - Dada
5/13 Austin, TX - Barracuda
5/14 El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace
5/15 Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
5/16 Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
5/17 San Diego, CA - Casbah
5/19 Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
5/20 Oakland, CA - New Parish
5/21 Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium at The Catalyst
5/23 Las Vegas, NV - Punk Rock Bowling
5/27 Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
5/28 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
5/29 Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall
5/30 Seattle, WA -The Crocodile


