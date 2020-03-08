Ozzy Osbourne Previews Ordinary Man Video

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is streaming a preview of the music video for the title track to his latest album, "Ordinary Man", ahead of its official release on March 10th.

The teaser footage sees the rocker in a screening room watching the clip for the song, which features a guest appearance by Elton John and guitar solos by Slash.

"When I was writing 'Ordinary Man,'" says Ozzy, "it reminded me of an old Elton song and I said to Sharon, 'I wonder if he would sing on it?' We asked and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and play piano on the song."

Ozzy's first new studio release in a decade sees him teamed with producer and guitarist Andrew Watt and includes the rhythm section of Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

The set debuted at No. 3 on both the US Billboard 200 and the UK, where the singer scored the highest-charting album of his solo career. Watch the preview here.

