Ozzy Osbourne Reveals The Best Medication He Needs

Photo courtesy SRO Photo courtesy SRO

Ozzy Osbourne has vowed to return to the concert stage despite his health issues and he believes that performing again will be the best "medication" that he can get.

The legendary metal vocalist has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and had to pull out of his No More Tours 2 Farewell trek following an injury and long recovery.

Ozzy and his wife and manager Sharon were recently interviewed by Piers Morgan on ITV's Good Morning Britain and Ozzy shared his desire to return to live action.

He said, "My desire is to get back on stage. I'm not ready to hang up my mic yet - that's what I live for. I exercise as much as I can: I have a trainer, I do pilates. But the best medication I can get is being in front of an audience, which is breaking my heart."

Ozzy then vowed to make the live return. He said, "I will be up there. I have to say that because now you're going to say, 'What will you do if you can't do it again?' That's not an option.

"That's the only thing I've ever done in my life. That's the only thing I've ever wanted to do and that's the only thing I've felt confident about." Watch the full interview below:





