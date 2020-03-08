.

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals The Best Medication He Needs

Michael Angulia | 03-08-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ozzy OsbournePhoto courtesy SRO

Ozzy Osbourne has vowed to return to the concert stage despite his health issues and he believes that performing again will be the best "medication" that he can get.

The legendary metal vocalist has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and had to pull out of his No More Tours 2 Farewell trek following an injury and long recovery.

Ozzy and his wife and manager Sharon were recently interviewed by Piers Morgan on ITV's Good Morning Britain and Ozzy shared his desire to return to live action.

He said, "My desire is to get back on stage. I'm not ready to hang up my mic yet - that's what I live for. I exercise as much as I can: I have a trainer, I do pilates. But the best medication I can get is being in front of an audience, which is breaking my heart."

Ozzy then vowed to make the live return. He said, "I will be up there. I have to say that because now you're going to say, 'What will you do if you can't do it again?' That's not an option.

"That's the only thing I've ever done in my life. That's the only thing I've ever wanted to do and that's the only thing I've felt confident about." Watch the full interview below:


Related Stories


Ozzy Osbourne Reveals The Best Medication He Needs

Ozzy Osbourne Previews Ordinary Man Video

Ozzy Osbourne Pulls Out Of SXSW Due To Coronavirus

Ozzy Osbourne Scores U.S. Hit With 'Ordinary Man'

Ozzy Osbourne Hits Solo Career High With 'Ordinary Man'

Ozzy Osbourne Helps Elton John Break Chart Record

Ozzy Osbourne Reflects On 'Blizzard' 40th Anniversary

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make Another Album In March

Ozzy Osbourne Canceled Tour For Fan's Sake

Ozzy Osbourne Has Mild Form Of Parkinson's Disease

More Ozzy Osbourne News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals The Best Medication He Needs- Collective Soul Announce Special EP Release- Anthrax Singer Full Journey Tribute Band Debut Streaming Online- more


Reviews
Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more

RockPile: Don Dokken- Dante Fox- Thor- More

Live: Cirque du Soleil's OVO

Sites and Sounds: True/False Film Fest

Brainsqueezed - Scarred

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Previews Ordinary Man Video

SXSW 2020 Canceled By City Of Austin

Queen Stream Live Aid Set From Fire Fight Australia Concert

Chester Bennington Paid Tribute To Chris Cornell Prior To His Death

Testament Release New Song 'Children Of The Next Level'

Evanescence Releasing New Music One Song At A Time

Tesla Stream 'Signs' From Five Man London Jam Package

Suicide Silence Postpone Tour Due To Coronavirus



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.