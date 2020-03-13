Lynyrd Skynyrd Reschedule Spring Tour

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd have rescheduled a series of upcoming spring US shows as the effects of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic continue to grow.
"Out of an abundance of caution," says the band, "the March stops of Lynyrd Skynyrd's Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour are proactively being rescheduled. The band's (March 13) Fresno, CA date will now be held Friday, August 14 and the (March 14) Reno, NV show moves to Friday, October 2.
"The four additional March dates (Tupelo, MS on March 20; Bossier City, LA on March 21; Cape Girardeau, MO on March 27; and, Huntsville, AL on March 28) will also be rescheduled with new dates announced soon. Tour support for all the rescheduled dates will be announced in the very near future.
"All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. For more information, please visit lynyrdskynyrd.com. We look forward to seeing you all soon!"
Lynyrd Skynyrd are currently scheduled to resume the farewell series in Scottsdale, AZ on April 4, with US dates booked into mid-June before the group heads to Europe for summer shows. here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash Film Premiere Announced
Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Summer Music Festival
Lynyrd Skynyrd Add 2020 Dates To Farewell Tour
Lynyrd Skynyrd Address Concert Film Event Glitches
Lynyrd Skynyrd Share Classic Song Farewell Tour Performance
Lynyrd Skynyrd Documentary Recounts Deadly 1977 Plane Crash
Lynyrd Skynyrd's Farewell Tour Coming To Theaters
Lynyrd Skynyrd Icon Returning Following Heart Surgery
Lynyrd Skynyrd Postpones Dates Due To Heart Surgery
KISS Postpone Concerts Over Coronavirus- 2020 Record Store Day Delayed Until June- Liam Gallagher Announces MTV Unplugged Album- Rage Against The Machine- more
Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections
On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa
Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline
Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more
RockPile: Don Dokken- Dante Fox- Thor- More
KISS Postpone Concerts Over Coronavirus
2020 Record Store Day Delayed Until June
Liam Gallagher Announces MTV Unplugged Album
Rage Against The Machine Postpone Reunion Tour Dates
The Black Dahlia Murder Release 'Child Of Night' Video
Singled Out: Bury Tomorrow's Cannibal
Alice Cooper Pushing Spring North American Tour To Fall
King 810 Release 'Hellhounds' Video