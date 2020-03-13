Lynyrd Skynyrd Reschedule Spring Tour

Photo courtesy EBM Photo courtesy EBM

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd have rescheduled a series of upcoming spring US shows as the effects of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic continue to grow.

"Out of an abundance of caution," says the band, "the March stops of Lynyrd Skynyrd's Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour are proactively being rescheduled. The band's (March 13) Fresno, CA date will now be held Friday, August 14 and the (March 14) Reno, NV show moves to Friday, October 2.

"The four additional March dates (Tupelo, MS on March 20; Bossier City, LA on March 21; Cape Girardeau, MO on March 27; and, Huntsville, AL on March 28) will also be rescheduled with new dates announced soon. Tour support for all the rescheduled dates will be announced in the very near future.

"All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. For more information, please visit lynyrdskynyrd.com. We look forward to seeing you all soon!"

Lynyrd Skynyrd are currently scheduled to resume the farewell series in Scottsdale, AZ on April 4, with US dates booked into mid-June before the group heads to Europe for summer shows. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash Film Premiere Announced

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Summer Music Festival

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add 2020 Dates To Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Address Concert Film Event Glitches

Lynyrd Skynyrd Share Classic Song Farewell Tour Performance

Lynyrd Skynyrd Documentary Recounts Deadly 1977 Plane Crash

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Farewell Tour Coming To Theaters

Lynyrd Skynyrd Icon Returning Following Heart Surgery

Lynyrd Skynyrd Postpones Dates Due To Heart Surgery

More Lynyrd Skynyrd News



