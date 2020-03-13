Yes Cancel Tour and Cruise To The Edge Appearance

(hennemusic) Yes have cancelled a series of upcoming spring US shows and an appearance on their own Cruise To The Edge as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect public life around the globe.

Scheduled to begin March 19 in North Charleston, SC, the week-long run was to include four gigs in Florida before a March 27 appearance on the band's annual cruise event.

"Although Yes can no longer appear," says the band, "shows in Florida are still happening at their scheduled venues with co-headliner Alan Parsons Live Project and support from Robby Steinhardt & The Music Of Kansas (on specific dates only)."

"Although YES performs with the spirit that 'the show must go on,'" says guitarist Steve Howe, "we've reached the point where various factors require us to cancel our forthcoming U.S. dates and cancel our appearances on the 7th 'Cruise To The Edge.' We are full of regret, as we've been preparing for these shows with maximum excitement.

"Running a relatively large show aided by our 12-piece crew and full production requires insurance coverage, which is currently unavailable to us for a variety of reasons beyond our control. Mostly, we always hope to deliver a great show, creating a good experience for music fans and bringing joy to all. It's become impossible to predict what will happen in the near future, but we look forward to seeing you all very soon."

"Much to our disappointment but with an abundance of consideration and caution," adds drummer Alan White, "Yes has cancelled its performances in the Southeast this spring and withdrawn from the shows on 'Cruise to the Edge' for reasons beyond our control. We will genuinely miss our fans/friends who have accompanied us for years on these fun excursions. Gigi [Alan's wife] and I have very close personal friends and family members who booked to join us for this trip so we are all extremely disappointed. It is unfortunate timing for everyone.

"We sincerely hope that all involved will realize the last thing the band ever wants to do is to let down their audiences. We believe it is a prudent decision based on many variables and external factors."

Yes' Cruise To The Edge runs March 27-April 1; fans and bands will set sail from Miami aboard the Norwegian Pearl and visit Harvest Caye, Belize and Roatan, Honduras. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





