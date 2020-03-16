Rush and Blink-182 Stars Self-Quarantine

Rush legend Alex Lifeson and Blink-182's Mark Hoppus both shared via social media that they and their families have put themselves in self-quarantine in light of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Lifeson took to Rush's Twitter account to share the news. He tweeted, "Just returned from Spring Break with my gKids. We are all self quarantining for 14 days. All travellers should. Looking forward to getting caught up on Netflix!! Send your top viewing suggestions. - Alex
Hoppus tweeted, "My family and I are hunkered down in our house for the next week. We are self-quarantining and canceled all people coming to the house, all meetings and events. No one in, no one out.
"We have another family that we're friends with who are doing the same, and if after this week no one shows any symptoms, we will start hanging out again.
"We have enough groceries to last a while but have not hoarded or stockpiled beyond what we need. It has been one day and already we're at each other's throats and gone to separate rooms.
"This whole thing is scary and unknown. The three of us are thankfully healthy and strong but we have family members who are older and have compromised immune systems. We have dear friends with compromised immune systems. There are people we've never met who would not be able to fight the virus, so we are doing our part to slow the spread.
"The best possible outcome is that nothing happens, which will seem like we vastly overreacted, which is paradoxical, but necessary. Do the best you can, and take care of each other."
