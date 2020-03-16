Singled Out: Ed Roman's Stronger

Ed Roman recently released his new single "Stronger" from his forthcoming album "A Recipe for Perpetual Spring" and we asked Ed to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Why is it here? where did it come from? what does it mean? The thought process is ongoing. Feelings are forever changing. Retrospect is important. All of these things are the catalyst for trying to understand who we are and why we are affected by the things that we live with. As human beings we often act stronger than we really are. Sometimes we wear façades like costumes in order to protect the fragility of our mortal coil. Regardless... They are all the things that we wear like waistcoats disaster. A wardrobe of sorrow if you will. With a double mirror on the outside of the doors.

And when we wear that waistcoat of disaster and look into the mirror we start to understand more about who we are and why we wear it. Every day it becomes a choice. Do I change this coat and look like something new or can I change myself from deep down inside without needing all of this masquerade.

Words and lyrics come to me in these moments. Artist that I fell in love with because of questions that were being asked and answered inside of lyrics. During one of those waistcoat of disaster moments George Harrison popped into my head.

"Little darling it's been a long long lonely winter"

"Little darling it feels like years since it's been here"

Immediately I run into my studio and pick up my guitar and start playing "Here Comes The Sun" to appease my emotional context.

It mediately takes me to a different place of youth and vitality.

Memories come flooding back like warm sunshine hitting your face in the spring.. All of the fascination about the construction of the song implements the feeling of inspiration inside of me.

When George recorded this number he "capoed" the acoustic guitar on the seventh fret. It gave it this sort of high-end sounding tenor guitar sound that made it almost feel like the corona from the sun.

The feelings of my own conundrums started flooding in through these feelings that the song was creating... in very short order I started to find I was following the information implicitly as I am supposed to.. Words and ideas colliding with colours and emotions to create a tapestry of language. I'm continually asking myself these questions. Just like the opening lyric " how high do you want to go? Just lead the way"

The Music industry can sometimes be a chore and a very cumbersome place. It's a labour of love no different than the other things that we take on that some may question because of its fragility, frustrations and complications. I actually see it a kin to gardening. Weeding hoeing, pest control, planting, watering, loss of life... they are all chores and conundrums but necessary in order to maintain fecundity in the garden. Through this nurturing and as time passes you start to see a change in your strength because of your efforts. Every day the plants become stronger. They start to provide you fruit and beautiful things that will sustain you. Every day you become stronger and wiser as a result of your attitude and attention.

"STRONGER" is a harmonic tapestry of colours, emotions and words that talk about the victories in the experiences of existence. Every day..

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself below and learn more about Ed and the album here





