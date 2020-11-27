Singled Out: Ed Roman's Tomorrow Is Today

Acclaimed singer songwriter Ed Roman recently released a new single "Tomorrow Is Today" from his new project "A Recipe For Perpetual Spring" and to celebrate we have asked Ed to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Tomorrow Is Today.. The latest single from award winning Canadian singer songwriter Ed Roman. From a new project entitled "A Recipe For Perpetual Spring"

I'm never gonna tell you what I like then you'll know me too well. Know me too well.

But then again I might be revealing all I can tell. All I can tell all I can tell.

I've loved stolen and cheated I've lied and I've lost oh what the hell. Oh what the hell.

Ain't no use believing in what I believe believe yourself. Believe in yourself.

I gave all my money to the man behind the white picket fence. White picket fence.

I said please look after my soul and spiritual recompense. My recompense.

He spent our gold silver nickels dollars in dimes on self-defense. His own self defense.

Then he whistled and smiled and said I am off to Switzerland and France. Switzerland and France.

No better time like the present.. Carpe Diem. Strike the hammer while the iron is hot.

All of these ideas and metaphors of yesteryear are contained within the lyrical sonic complexity of this song. Through the subtle drip mechanism of conditioning we now pump our emotional limbic system into the digital platforms of the moment. Never taking into consideration what could be being gleaned from every thought that we have. Every day physical potential exists in front of us without the necessity of having to participate in the framework of the matrix. So much time money and energy has been wasted on plastic dinosaurs and oversalted effigy soup. The cosmos revolves in a divine cycle. We are forced to begin over and over again like children until we learn the relinquishment of our ego and proximity of our potential's.

"Tomorrow Is Today" is a mantra or realization that the extensive moment of fecundity that we find ourselves living in our but fleeting and the potential for higher existence is just within our grasp. We are but yet children in this galactic system. Galactic children with our heads in our asses thinking that we are the quintessential carbon unit. We couldn't be further from the truth. We still have billions of miles yet to travel in our development before we can truly understand our place in the cosmos. The most important thing is we act every day on our thoughts and our feelings. Struggle and learn from the creative process of failure. Spend less of your time with your head in your hand, phone in your face and look forward to the horizon where every day new opportunity lies in wait. Tomorrow Is Today is the reflection of "act now" in the living moment. Your opportunity is already here.. there's no point in waiting for tomorrow.. The planet is gonna keep on spinning whether were here or not.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

