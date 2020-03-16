Lynyrd Skynyrd Postpone Farewell US Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced that they have postponed and rescheduled a series of upcoming spring US tour concert dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"The March and April stops of Lynyrd Skynyrd's Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour have been proactively rescheduled for the fall out of an abundance of caution," says the band.
"Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show so please hold on to your initial confirmation/purchase. Tour support for all the rescheduled dates will be announced in the very near future"
Lynyrd Skynyrd are currently scheduled to resume the farewell series in Knoxville, TN on May 1, with US dates booked into mid-June before the group heads to Europe for summer shows. here.
