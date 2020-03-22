Rush Frontman Geddy Lee 'Self-Isolating'

Rush cover art Rush cover art

Rush frontman Geddy Lee shared online last week that he is currently "self-isolating" due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic and urges fans to also do the "right thing".

Lee posted a message to fans via Instagram last Tuesday (March 17th). He wrote, "It's been over 2 months since our soul brother Neil left us and although we continue to mourn his passing, we must now turn our gaze to the serious virus threatening all of us on the planet - a reminder of how precious life is ...

"I am self-isolating (with my pups) as is my family - so I urge you all to do the right thing ...social distance, trust the science, wash your hands and we will get through this..."





