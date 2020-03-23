David Lee Roth Says He Takes Chances Opening For KISS

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth recently spoke about what it was like to open for KISS on the latest leg of their End Of The Road Farewell tour.

The always outspoken vocalist connected with Las Vegas Magazine to discuss his residency show in the city and he was asked "You've been touring with KISS since January. Is that set pretty similar to your Vegas show?"

Roth responded, "I have a band that is beyond stellar and we're capable of playing everything from the local millionaire's birthday party to the Super Bowl.

"I can play Willie (Nelson's) Farm Aid and I can play Las Vegas and I can open for KISS, which in itself is an audience that arrives with expectations.

"KISS is one of the original Cirque du Soleil-level rock bands. It starts with the music but escalates into millions of dollars worth of bang for your buck that moves from city to city. (Opening for them) requires reading the audience and taking a chance.

"If all you do when you arrive in Las Vegas is simply play your concert set from the local arenas, that's not what we came to Las Vegas for. We want more. There are plenty of casinos (around the country) to go play in, but you earn your way into Vegas right now."





