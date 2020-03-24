Stay Home For Ozzy Urges Kelly Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Kelly has launched a social media campaign called #StayHomeForOzzy, encouraging fans to stay hope to help contain the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Kelly launched the campaign on Monday (March 23rd) with an Instagram post that shows her holding up a sign with the #StayHomeForOzzy hashtag.

She accompanied the photo with the following message, "I wish there was something I could say to comfort you all. Some wisdom I could drop on you to relive you from the fear that surrounds us all right now. The truth is I am scared too.

"Both of my parents are high risk especially my dad. If I would have known three weeks ago when I sent them off to Panama that that was gonna be the last time I got to hug and kiss them for a while, I would have held on a little longer. However these are the sacrifices we must make.

"I stay home for my mum and dad. If you don't have anyone to stay home for I beg you #StayHomeForOzzy. Help put a smile on my dad's face while he is in quarantine by posting a pic of your best Ozzy impersonation and #StayHomeForOzzy. I love you all." See the post here.





