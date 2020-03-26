Rush Announce 'Permanent Waves' 40th Anniversary Editions

(hennemusic) Rush will release multiple 40th-anniversary editions of their seventh studio album, "Permanent Waves", on May 29th. The 40th anniversary reissues will be available in multiple formats, including the Super Deluxe Edition, a 2-CD Deluxe Edition, a 3-LP Deluxe Edition, and a Deluxe Digital Edition.

Recorded at Le Studio in Morin-Heights, Quebec with producer Terry Brown, the project - which featured the band's instant classic, "The Spirit Of Radio", alongside "Freewill", "Jacob's Ladder" and the epic "Natural Science" - delivered the Canadian trio their first US Top 10 album while achieving platinum status for sales of 1 million copies.

The Super Deluxe Edition includes two CDs and three high-quality 180-gram black vinyl LPs. The set encompasses the Abbey Road Mastering Studios 2015 remastered edition of the album for the first time on CD, along with previously unreleased and newly restored bonus content newly-mixed from the original analog live multi-tracks by Brown. The unreleased bonus live tracks come from three stops on the Permanent Waves World Tour 1980: (1) Manchester Apollo in Manchester, England; (2) Hammersmith Odeon in London, England; and (3) Kiel Auditorium in St. Louis, Missouri.

The set is rounded out with a bunch of goodies, including a 40-page hardcover book with unreleased photos, reimagined artwork by original album designer Hugh Syme, and an extensive and exclusive 12,000-word essay; a replica of the "Permanent Waves" 1980 official tour program; The Words & Pictures Volume II, a replica of the band's rare 1980 UK-only tour program; a 24x36-inch two-sided wall poster of the original album cover model photo shoot and photos of the band recording at Le Studio; three replica bandmember 1980 tour backstage laminates; three Neil Peart-handwritten lyric sheets for "The Spirit Of Radio," "Entre Nous," and "Natural Science"; and a 20-page 5x7-inch notepad emblazoned with Le Studio letterhead.

The 2-CD Deluxe Edition digipak includes the remastered original album and the live bonus tracks, plus a 20-page booklet with unreleased photos and reimagined artwork by Syme. Read more here.

