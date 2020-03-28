Bob Dylan Returns With Epic New Song 'Murder Most Foul'

Single cover art Single cover art

Bob Dylan has released an epic new song that is entitled "Murder Most Foul". The track is the music legend's first new original song release in eight years.

The previously unreleased 17-minute song is based on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963 and Dylan reports that he recorded the song a while back.

Dylan had this to say, "Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years. This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you." Listen to the song below:





Related Stories

Band Of Skulls Cover Bob Dylan Classic

Rolling Stones Rock Bob Dylan Classic

Previously Unseen Bob Dylan Performance Shared Online

The Rolling Stones Stream Video Of Bob Dylan Classic Performance

Premiere: Kanye, Skrillex and Bob Dylan Gets ONEDUO Remix

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Jams Bob Dylan Classic

Historic Bob Dylan Electric Guitar Being Auctioned

Unusual Bob Dylan Period Explored In New Documentary

Inspiration For Classic Bob Dylan Song Dies

More Bob Dylan News



