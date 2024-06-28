.

Rory Block Delivers Bob Dylan Tribute

06-28-2024 1:52 PM EDT

(Stony Plain) Legendary roots music guitarist and singer Rory Block relives her Greenwich Village days on her new Bob Dylan salute, "Positively 4th Street," which was released today (June 28th).

Rory Block relives her days growing up in Greenwich Village on her new album. n the 1960s, Greenwich Village was at the epicenter of the burgeoning folk music boom that was happening around the world, and a young Rory Block had a ringside seat to this evolution. With the release of her new album, Positively 4h Street: A Tribute to Bob Dylan, she gifts the sounds of that era to listeners everywhere.

Taking a break from her award-winning Power Women of The Blues series, which has shone a light on women songwriters and performers over her three most recent albums, Rory throws her skills as a finger-picker and traditional blues arranger behind one of the greatly respected leading artists and songwriter of all-time: Bob Dylan. Performing all instruments herself, Rory combines acoustic and slide guitars, as well as drums and acoustic bass, to create a one-of-a kind arrangement of Dylan's songbook.

Rory Block is a Gold-album selling and 7-time Blues Music Award winner, widely regarded as the top female performer of traditional country-blues. Rory's commitment as a blues preservationist with an ear for finding the soul of every song she performs has rewarded her with accolades from the blues and roots music community.

