Bob Dylan Sees Profound Meaning In Guns N' Roses Star's Song - 2023 In Review

Bob Dylan Sees Profound Meaning In Guns N' Roses Star's Song was a top 23 story of Jan 2023: Rock legend Bob Dylan shared with The Wall Street Journal that "Chip Away", a track from Guns N' Roses icon Duff McKagan's solo album, "Tenderness", has profound meaning for him.
Dylan was asked how he discovers music these days and revealed that it is often by accident and then mentioned the song from McKagan's 2019 album that was produced by Shooter Jennings.
When asked about how he finds new music, he replied, "Mostly by accident, by chance. If I go looking for something I usually don't find it. In fact, I never find it. I walk into things intuitively when I'm most likely not looking for anything.
"There's a Duff McKagan song called 'Chip Away', that has profound meaning for me. It's a graphic song. Chip away, chip away, like Michelangelo, breaking up solid marble stone to discover the form of King David inside.
"He didn't build him from the ground up, he chipped away the stone until he discovered the king. It's like my own songwriting, I overwrite something, then I chip away lines and phrases until I get to the real thing. Shooter Jennings produced that record. It's a great song."
Duff McKagan Joined By Jerry Cantrell For 'I Just Don't Know' Video
Duff McKagan Premieres 'Longfeather' Video
Duff McKagan Shares First Song From New Album Lighthouse
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releases EP For Mental Health Awareness Month
Foo Fighters Add Dates To 2024 North American Tour- Slipknot 25th Anniversary Tour- Dave Mustaine Sets Record Straight - more
David Lee Roth Streams New Song 'Talking Christmas Blues'- Joe Bonamassa Shares Free Christmas Album- Bruce Springsteen- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Disney Vinyl
3 - Rockin' the Ritz: NYC 1988
Holiday Gift Guide: Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum and Beach Bar Cocktails, KURU Footwear, More
Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - The Kinks, Allman Brothers, The Cranberries, Rory Gallagher, more
Caught In The Act: KISS Farewell at the Allstate Arena
Foo Fighters Add Dates To 2024 North American Tour
Slipknot Announce Dates For 25th Anniversary Tour
Dave Mustaine Sets Record Straight About Megadeth Song
Exit Eden Cover Journey Classic 'Separate Ways'
Green Day Share 'Dilemma' Video
Queen Salute Friends On The Greatest Live
Sarah McLachlan Announces The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour
Singled Out: The Effens' Someone's Gonna Get You