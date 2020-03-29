Hawthorne Heights Offshoot The Story Changes Get Animated

The Story Changes have released an animated video for their song "Golden Age". The track comes from their latest album "'To Hell With This Delicate Equation".

The Stars Wars themed clip was animated by Chris Fafalios. The group features Mark McMillon and Christopher Popadak of Hawthorne Heights and Chris Serafini of The Stereo.

Mark had this to say about the video, "We grew up enamored with a galaxy far far away and had a great time working with our friend Chris from Punchline to put together this animated parody video. Hopefully this can provide some laughs right now when I'm sure everyone could use a little distraction while staying at home." Watch the video below:





Related Stories

More The Story Changes News



