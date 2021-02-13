The Story Changes, which features Mark McMillon and Christopher Popadak of Hawthorne Heights and Chris Serafini of The Stereo, have released a new single called "The Longest Year"
We were sent the following details about the track "Lyrically, the track dives into conquering your own anxiety and navigating depression during these uncertain times. McMillon's voice elevates from soothing to screaming throughout, while Popadak and Serafini hold it all together winding their way throughout with the song's memorable riff.
"While spending the largest part of 2020 off the road and at home in quarantine, the band began work on a new batch of songs to follow up their 2018 album 'To Hell With this Delicate Equation.' The band utilized file trading remotely to record their individual parts safely.
"'The Longest Year' was mixed by longtime friend Jamie Woolford (Gin Blossoms, The Smoking Popes, Punchline)." Stream the song below:
Hawthorne Heights Offshoot The Story Changes Get Animated
Foo Fighters Top Album Chart- Def Leppard Writing 'Really Killer' New Music- Dennis Stratton Shocked By Iron Maiden Rock Hall Nomination Inclusion- Pearl Jam- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko
Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them
Foo Fighters Top Album Chart With 'Medicine At Midnight'
Def Leppard Writing 'Really Killer' New Music Says Collen
Dio Rocks 'Man On The Silver Mountain' In New Video
Lacey Sturm Streams New Song Penned With Skillet Stars
Neil Young Previews Young Shakespeare Live Release
Hawthorne Heights Offshoot The Story Changes Stream New Song
Previously Unreleased Joe Strummer Material Part Of 'Assembly'
William The Conqueror Stream New Song 'Move On'