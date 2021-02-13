.

Hawthorne Heights Offshoot The Story Changes Stream New Song

Keavin Wiggins | 02-13-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Story ChangesSingle art courtesy Earshot

The Story Changes, which features Mark McMillon and Christopher Popadak of Hawthorne Heights and Chris Serafini of The Stereo, have released a new single called "The Longest Year"

We were sent the following details about the track "Lyrically, the track dives into conquering your own anxiety and navigating depression during these uncertain times. McMillon's voice elevates from soothing to screaming throughout, while Popadak and Serafini hold it all together winding their way throughout with the song's memorable riff.

"While spending the largest part of 2020 off the road and at home in quarantine, the band began work on a new batch of songs to follow up their 2018 album 'To Hell With this Delicate Equation.' The band utilized file trading remotely to record their individual parts safely.

"'The Longest Year' was mixed by longtime friend Jamie Woolford (Gin Blossoms, The Smoking Popes, Punchline)." Stream the song below:


Related Stories


Hawthorne Heights Offshoot The Story Changes Stream New Song

Hawthorne Heights Offshoot The Story Changes Get Animated

News > The Story Changes



advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Top Album Chart- Def Leppard Writing 'Really Killer' New Music- Dennis Stratton Shocked By Iron Maiden Rock Hall Nomination Inclusion- Pearl Jam- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko

Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them

Paul Maged- Culture War

advertisement
Latest News

Foo Fighters Top Album Chart With 'Medicine At Midnight'

Def Leppard Writing 'Really Killer' New Music Says Collen

Dio Rocks 'Man On The Silver Mountain' In New Video

Lacey Sturm Streams New Song Penned With Skillet Stars

Neil Young Previews Young Shakespeare Live Release

Hawthorne Heights Offshoot The Story Changes Stream New Song

Previously Unreleased Joe Strummer Material Part Of 'Assembly'

William The Conqueror Stream New Song 'Move On'