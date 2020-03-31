Bloodywood Release 'Yadd' Video and Help Animal Shelter

Bloodywood have released a music video for their latest single "Yadd" and also funded the purchase of an animal ambulance for a local non-profit animal shelter called The Posh Foundation.

Karan Katiyar had this to say about the song and video, which was shot in between the snow-capped mountains of the Himalayas and urban India, "'Yaad' (Hindi for 'remember' or 'in memory') is about the power of accepting the loss of a loved one and moving on.

"The lyrics celebrate the permanent impact they have on us, reiterating the belief that we carry them in our best memories, no matter how far apart we may be.

"I lost my dog 10 years ago and I still feel the loss to this day. I wanted the video to show the bond between a man and his dog to highlight its message." Watch the video below:





